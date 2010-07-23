Tons Of NYC And New Jersey Guys Hear Millionaire's Mating Call: "I Want To Date A Banker"

Apparently a Florida marketing millionaire Cheryl Mercuris’s phone has been ringing off the hook since the NY Post ran a story about her renting a $500,000 house in the Hamptons just to land a banker hubby this summer.



Mercuris, who’s only staying in her Bridgehampton mansion for two weeks, told the Post yesterday that the dating scene in New York is way better than the one in Florida, and that’s why she’s here. She hopes to bag one of the Tri-State areas stereotypical man: a career-oriented banker, as opposed to the laid back lotharios she usually sees in Tampa.

So here’s a lady who wants to convince someone that they should have a temporary-to-permanent fling with a millionaire milf. She sounds like a fun lady. She has a lot going for her.

Tons of men completely agree.

Today, when Mercuris woke up, she was bombarded by text messages, emails, and Facebook friend requests from corporate suitors. She didn’t give out the names of any of these men, but said they include a 29-year-old, a 6’7” investment banker, and a broker from Long Island.

Read the rest of the story at the Post >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.