Cherry Blossoms Festival Comes To Brooklyn

Photo: Andrew Hickey

Not only does a tree grow in Brooklyn, but so do many colourful flowers. One in particular that gets a lot of attention each spring is the blossoming of the cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.The Japanese tradition of viewing cherry blossoms is called Hanami. This includes enjoying a day underneath cherry trees over lunch and catching the petals from the flowers into a cup of sake.



The Garden offers one of the more impressive collections outside of Japan, with more than 42 species of cherry trees on display. A gift from the Japanese government, the first cherries were planted at the BBG after World War I.

This year’s Cherry Blossom Season last from April 2 through May 1, 2011. However the Cherry Blossom Festival takes place April 30-May 1, 2011 from 10am-6pm.

All Cherry Blossom related events are free with Garden admission. Purchase tickets in advance to skip the long lines.

Tourist Trap Warning: This is one of the busiest weekends at the Garden, so be prepared to share the experience with a lot of fellow Cherry Blossom lovers.

You can track the cherry trees bloom on the Garden’s website, which they nicknamed the Cherry Watch.

