They've Found A Permanent Fix To The Nuclear Crisis... In Chernobyl

A quarter century after the Chernobyl meltdown, Ukraine has finally found a permanent solution.



Governments around the world pledged $785 million to build a 20,000-ton steel dome that will enclose the reactor, according to the Guardian:

The planned arch-shaped structure, which at 190 metres (623 feet) wide and more than 100 metres tall, will take five years to build. It will replace a hastily built concrete “sarcophagus” erected around the reactor in 1987. This now has serious cracks in it, raising fears that 95% of the original nuclear material which is left inside the reactor could escape.

Of course the timing of this announcement is ironic, as Japan reels from a new unresolved own nuclear crisis. It also serves as a reminder of how long it may take Japan to recover.

