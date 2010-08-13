Fires May Be Calming Around Moscow, But Things Are Just Heating Up Near Chernobyl

Right now, the fires around Moscow that have been turning the capital into a smog filled danger zone are abating, but that doesn’t mean Russia has eliminated its problem.



In fact, it may be about to get a whole lot worse.

Fires continue to burn around forests polluted by the Chernobyl disaster. Chernobyl, as a reminder, is a town in Ukraine that experienced a radioactive disaster. Dormant particles from that disaster lie at the bottom of forests nearby and, if ignited, could spread through the air.

Three fires are burning in the region polluted by Chernobyl, according to Greenpeace Russia.

Some are worried that, because the fires are out around Moscow, the Russian government will stop worrying about the broader threat and ignore the potential problems that could emerge from Chernobyl, Ukraine, according to Der Spiegel.

Photo from this amazing collection of Chernobyl disaster pictures.

Check out this insane video from Vice TV about Chernobyl and the surrounding area (NSFW):

