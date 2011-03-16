Look What Uncontained Nuclear Meltdown Did To Chernobyl

Photo: AP

Radiation in Fukushima has reached levels that are harmful to humans and everyone within a 12 mile radius has been asked to evacuate the area. The IAEA has rated it 4/7 on a scale of severity, according to Bloomberg.The disaster on everyone’s mind is the April 1986 Chernobyl plant explosion, the worst nuclear disaster in history which scored 7/7.



After the Chernobyl blast residents in the 19-mile “zone of alienation” were evacuated within days of the disaster.

Many residents however refused to leave and some have since returned. Towns like Prypyat about 1.8 miles from Chernobyl that had a pre-disaster population of 50,000, continue to remain abandoned. Read on to see how Chernobyl affected lives of 116,000 people who were evacuated from the region.

An aerial view of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine shows damage from an explosion and fire in one of the reactors that sent large amounts of radioactive material into the atmosphere, April 26, 1986 Volodymyr Shashenok an engineer at the station, seen here posing with his son in Pripyat, Ukraine. He became the second victim of Chernobyl and died five hours after the accident Residents of Kiev line up to get forms filled out prior to radiation checks for everyone possibly exposed to radioactive fallout, May 9, 1986 Firefighters with protective gear wash a West German car near the East German border after it arrived from Poland with radioactive fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster, May 3, 1986 Galsjo Forest elk hunters fill a quarry in Northern Sweden with carcasses contaminated with radioactivity, September 18, 1986 Five-year-old Alec Zhloba, who suffers from leukemia, is held by his doctor in the children's cancer ward of the Gomel Regional Hospital, Belarus. His head has tracks from medical procedures, March 19, 1996 A woman carries a bucket with milk in the village of Bartolomeyevka, 206 miles southeast of Minsk, Belarus. She refused to leave her village of 1,000 which was evacuated after the Chernobyl accident. As of 2004 there were only 10 people left in the village without electricity and running water, Oct. 20, 2004 Ukrainian school children try on gauze masks for a safety drill in a school in Rudniya, just outside the Chernobyl contamination zone, April 3, 2006 An abandoned hospital in Pripyat, a town of 47,000-people near Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was completely evacuated within days of the accident, April 2, 2006 Now here's a look at what Japan is facing... Stunning Photos Of Post-Apocalyptic Japan >

