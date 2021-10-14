Cher sues Sonny Bono’s widow, claiming she is holding back on royalties from their 60s hits

Cher, seen here in September 2021 in Los Angeles, California, has sued Sonny Bono’s widow in LA court. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Cher filed a lawsuit against the widow of Sonny Bono, alleging that she is illegally withholding royalties from hits by the popular duo Sonny & Cher in the 1960s, Deadline first reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit – filed against former Massachusetts Rep. Mary Bono in a Los Angeles federal court – is asking for $US1 ($AU1) million in damages, court documents show.

Cher and Sonny Bono got divorced in 1975 and agreed to split the royalties from songs they recorded together. The lawsuit alleges that Bono has denied Cher of royalties and other rights from the agreement, though court documents did not mention anything specific.

Cher’s lawyers and Mary Bono did not immediately respond to a request from Insider for comment.

Mary Bono was the fourth wife of Sonny, who died in 1998.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.