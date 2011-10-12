Brad Pitt's Illegal Gun Drama And The Olsen Twins' Bizarre New Source Of Income — Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Cher showed up to feverishly clap for son Chaz Bono on “Dancing With the Stars” last night.
- Lady Gaga’s former deejay just got a book deal. So you should really pitch that idea you’ve had on the back burner.
- Beyonce revealed that she’s due in February, which means every shoe couturier is now prepping teeny tiny versions of their winter lines.
- The Hungarian set of Brad Pitt’s new movie, “World War Z,” was raided by cops yesterday — turns out there was a cache of loaded illegal weapons concealed on the site.
- Jonah Hill and his girlfriend of three years are kaput — the “Allen Gregory” creator is back on the market.
- If you’re headed down to Occupy Wall Street, make sure you toss anyone you see in one of these: a $39,000 alligator skin backpack from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s new handbag line. It’s currently sold out everywhere.
