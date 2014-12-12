Cher Comes Out Against The Swaps Pushout Rule

Slaven Vlasic/Getty ImagesNoted financial analyst Cher.
Cher just went on a huge tweetstorm against the swaps pushout rule. It’s a sticking point in the big congressional budget debate happening Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal has an explainer, though we’d go with Peter Eavis’ explanation. At issue, he says, is “an arcane banking regulation that has yet to take effect and whose impact was always going to be slight.”
Anyway, here’s Cher:
IF PRES.SIGNS HORRENDOUS BILL.I LOSE”ALL”RESPECT
