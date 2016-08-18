Cher called Kate Hudson's athletic brand after she indentified its biggest problem on Twitter

Last month, Cher tweeted to more than 3 million followers about Kate Hudson’s athletic wear brand, Fabletics.

She didn’t enjoy shopping on the site, and many people chimed in to say they had a similar experience.

Here’s what she wrote:

Made mistake of going2 Fabletics.What a pain in the arse.won’t even let u see anything Till u give them ur 1st born‼️Felt I Was Being Conned

In a recent interview, Shawn Gold, Corporate Marketing Officer of TechStyle (formerly Just Fab Inc.) told Business Insider that he reached out to the superstar’s agent, and then Cher herself called him back. He was surprised, he said.

“She felt really bad,” Gold said, saying that she “didn’t mean it to turn into a global news story.” Gold said that Cher told him that she “just didn’t like the quiz and she just wanted to see the merchandise.”

Gold said she said that she “heard great things about the product [and] just wanted to see it and try it, so we sent her some product and … we’ll see how she responds to that.”

CEO Adam Goldenberg was glad she was talking about the brand at all, even though the circumstances weren’t exactly ideal.

“It was frustrating, because … look, we love Cher; she’s a fashion icon,” he said, noting that “well, that’s sort of cool Cher’s talking about us [but], on the other hand, I wish she said something nicer.”

“I think the whole thing got very blown out of proportion, because she just didn’t like the quiz, she hadn’t bought the product,” he said.

Fabletics requires potential customers to take a quiz detailing their style preferences. It consists of several steps and questions.

“The quiz isn’t for everyone,” Goldenberg said, “it is very unique to our business. We use that data to figure out sizing, inventory to buy.”

“I think if she would have taken the 30 seconds and gone through the quiz … she would said have said, ‘wow, this is pretty cool.'”

He reiterated that “the quiz and the shopping experience isn’t for everyone.”

The same could arguably be said for Fabletics and its freshly renamed parent company, TechStyle. TechStyle’s subsidiaries primarily operate on membership bases, and have thereby been subject to complaints from consumers about recurring charges and difficult-to-cancel memberships, specifically after an investigation from BuzzFeed shed light on consumer frustrations.

Goldenberg told Business Insider that it has been working to improve its customer service issues and that the company has “dramatically, dramatically” reduced complaints. It has been focusing on making sure it has proper disclosures about the way the program works, and it has been rolling out online cancellations to facilitate terminating the membership. Goldenberg also stressed that an overwhelming majority of its customers are satisfied with the product.

It’s also in the process of opening up would could be between fifty and one hundred brick and mortar retail stores within the next five years, Goldenberg said.

