China's Notorious Urban Enforcement Officials Get Into A Brawl With Soldiers Over A Demolition

China’s City Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau, more commonly known as Chengguan, are notorious for trampling on the rights of civilians. The Chengguan are a “para-police agency” employed by local governments to enforce “non-criminal urban administrative regulations,” according to the Human Rights Watch.

But on September 4 they decided to take on the People’s Liberation Army while attempting to demolish a gatehouse at a military compound, reports China Smack.

In videos posted on Youku and Youtube you can see the Chengguan (dressed in riot gear, and in blue shirts and black pants) attacking members of the PLA. Watch the brawl here:

