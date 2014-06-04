Cheney: U.S. Will Pay 'Price' For Bergdahl Deal 

Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed the prisoner swap that freed Army Sgt. Bowein a Monday interview with Megyn Kelly on FOX News.

Cheney argued the Obama administration “has in fact negotiated with terrorists” in the deal that brought Bergdahl back from captivity in Afghanistan in exchange for five Guantanamo Bay prisoners. He described the newly-released prisoners some of the “most deadly terrorists that we had in Guantanamo,” and added “there is a distinct possibility that these five will go back into battle [and] launch strikes or attacks against Americans, against allies in the region.”

“I think if we analyse this situation very carefully, we violated a basic tenet, first of all for negotiating with terrorists but secondly in releasing five of the most deadly terrorists that we have in Guantanamo Bay,” Cheney said. “I think we’ll pay another type of price because of this transaction right here.”

Cheney also criticised the pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in general. He described the Bergdahl swap as “part and parcel of that unwise policy.”

“We’re retreating from the area,” Cheney told Kelly.

Cheney also referenced allegations Bergdahl was a deserter. He said these accusations raised the possibility that, in essence, the Obama administration was “claim[ing] victory over somebody who went AWOL and left his post” and predicted the deal could become “very embarrassing” for Obama in the future.

Watch Cheney’s full FOX News interview below.

