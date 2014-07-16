DICK CHENEY: Obama Is 'The Worst President Of My Lifetime'

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who was born in 1941, thinks President Barack Obama is the country’s worst commander-in-chief of his lifetime.

“I think he is the worst president of my lifetime. I fundamentally disagree with him. I think he’s doing a lot of things wrong,” Cheney said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper.”

Cheney made the critical remarks when he was asked about former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s call for Obama’s impeachment. Cheney said such efforts would be a “distraction” but praised Speaker John Boehner’s lawsuit against the president.

“I’m not prepared at this point to call for the impeachment of the president,” he said. “I’m glad to see that the House Republicans are challenging him, at least legally at this point, but I think that gets to be a bit of a distraction. It’s like the impeachment of Bill Clinton did — everybody could get geared up to have a big fight over it but it wasn’t going anyplace.”

Later in the interview, Cheney also indicated he also is not a fan of former President Jimmy Carter.

“Jimmy Carter might have been a better president than Barack Obama, and I didn’t think I’d ever say that,” said Cheney.

View the show’s first segment below.

