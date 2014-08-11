CHENEY: The Obama Administration 'Can't Blame George Bush Anymore'

Former Vice President Dick Cheney lashed out again at President Barack Obama on Sunday, repeatedly accusing him of projecting “weakness” abroad and “crippling” the U.S. military.

The frequent Obama critic told radio show host and GOP megadonor John Catsimatidis that he traces “most” of the problems of Washington to the current administration.

“They can’t blame George Bush anymore,” Cheney quipped on AM 970 The Answer’s “The Cats Roundtable.” “I think he’s been a failure as a president. I think the scandals, wth respect to the Veterans Administration, with respect to the IRS, these are bad situations.”

Nevertheless, Cheney said there were “even worse” things going on in the Obama administration. Cheney, a foreign policy hawk and former secretary of defence, claimed cuts to the defence budget have created a particularly dire set of circumstances.

“There are even worse things going on in my mind. One is the absolute gutting of the United States military. I just read a piece this morning in the Stars and Stripes that they’re getting ready to lay off 500 majors in the U.S. army,” he said. “Not long ago they did the same thing with a large group of captains.”

Cheney said Obama’s successor would ultimately pay the price for this military reduction.

“They’re dramatically cutting back the defence budget, year after year after year,” he said. “That’s a terrible precedent to set because it’s going to cripple us in future years. When you make decisions about the defence budget, and especially when you’re cutting back on it, you are crippling your successors as president.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.