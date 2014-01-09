The Incredible Business Card Of The Chinese Millionaire Who Wants To Buy The New York Times

Adam Taylor

Chen Guangbiao is an audacious man, and not just because he wants to buy the New York Times for $US1 billion (or $US2 billion or $US3 billion).

One of China’s top 400 richest people, he was estimated to have a personal fortune worth $US740 million in 2012, but how he’s really made his name is by high-profile charity donations — something he brands “flashy philanthropy.”

One interesting insight into Chen’s mindset might be to look at his English-language business card, one of a number of promotional materials he gives out to U.S. journalists.

We’re not sure quite how Chen got all those titles on the right, but it’s incredible anyway:

Chen Guangbiao Business CardAdam Taylor / Business Insider

