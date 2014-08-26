Ultra-Rich Chinese Businessman Claims He Broke The 'Ice Bucket Challenge' Record, But Some People Say He Cheated

Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao, theself-proclaimed “most influential person of China,” says he did a record-breaking ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

The Shanghaiist reports that Guangbiao said he sat in ice water for 30 minutes on Friday.

He also said that if anyone could beat his record in the next six days, he would donate one million yuan to the cause.

Guangbiao posted an nearly 12-minute long video showing his team breaking up large blocks of ice out of the back of a truck. Guangbiao was then filmed sitting in a large blue trashcan while his team dumped water and small cubes of ice on him.

Guangbiao doesn’t even appear to flinch as he’s doused with water and ice.

Because of this, he has been accused of cheating. Some people think that the smaller ice cubes were fake.

Guangbiao denied those accusations, posting on the website Weibo that he would show himself eating the ice to prove that it was real.

It gets even weirder. Toward the end of the video, he is wearing red underwear and is sandwiched between two slabs of ice as someone breaks it on him using a sledgehammer.

Who’s surprised? He’s infamously eccentric.

Guangbiao, 46, is a recycling magnate with a reported wealth of $US740 million. According to Reuters, he is “something of a celebrity” in China.

He has many self-proclaimed accolades. For example, his business card describes himself as the “Most Influential Person of China, Most Prominent Philanthropist of China, China Moral Leader, China Earthquake Rescue Hero, Most Well-known and Beloved Chinese Role Model, Most Charismatic Philanthropist of China.” Perhaps he’ll include the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge on there now.

Watch below:

