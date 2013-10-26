15 Chemists Whose Discoveries Changed Our Lives

Ever gotten a vaccine shot? Do you drink caffeinated soda or wear blue jeans?

Most of us take for granted the breakthrough science and technology that gave us these everyday luxuries. If you’ve ever wondered where they came from, you’re about to find out.

In celebration of National Chemistry Week, we put together a list of chemists whose discoveries have completely changed our lives.

From plastic to soda water and artificial sweetener, here are 15 notable chemistry discoveries you should be thankful for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.