Chemistry Student's Rap About The Periodic Table Of Elements Is Surprisingly Informative

A chemistry student at Carleton University in Canada is earning rave reviews on reddit for his entertaining and educational rap covering the entire period table of elements.

Apparently, at the end of every semester Carleton chemistry professor Bob Burk gives first-year students the opportunity to earn some extra credit in his course by singing all the elements in the periodic table. This year, one student took this challenge further, constructing a surprisingly informative 4-minute rap.

Sample line: “Earth metals next/that’s what we class them/because with water/they all be reacting”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

