These Chemistry-Based Hacks Will Change Your Life

We’ve all seen lists of lifehacks, but when it comes to chemistry, the American Chemical Society is all over a few new ones.
They introduced the five science-based lifehacks in a new video series called Reactions.
The first video in the series describes the chemistry behind some awesome lifehacks:
Improve the taste of your coffee with salt. Just a pinch will remove bitterness from coffee.
Ripen bananas super quick by tossing them in a paper bag with ripe tomatoes.
Save your stale cookies by putting them in a plastic with a slice of bread.
They also say that you can clean your rusty cast iron with a splash of coke.
See the video to understand the chemistry behind these lifehacks:
