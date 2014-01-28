These Chemistry-Based Hacks Will Change Your Life

Jennifer Welsh
We’ve all seen lists of lifehacks, but when it comes to chemistry, the American Chemical Society is all over a few new ones.
They introduced the five science-based lifehacks in a new video series called Reactions.

The first video in the series describes the chemistry behind some awesome lifehacks:

Improve the taste of your coffee with salt. Just a pinch will remove bitterness from coffee.

YouTube/Reactions

Ripen bananas super quick by tossing them in a paper bag with ripe tomatoes.

YouTube/Reactions

Save your stale cookies by putting them in a plastic with a slice of bread.

YouTube/Reactions

They also say that you can clean your rusty cast iron with a splash of coke.

See the video to understand the chemistry behind these lifehacks:

