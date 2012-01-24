Chemical Giant DuPont's Q4 Earnings Decline Less Than Expected, Strength In Performance Chemicals

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

DuPont reported Q4 EPS excluding some items decllined to $0.35 from $0.50 a year ago. Net revenue jumped 14% to $8.4 billion.Results were mixed relative to analysts estimates.



Analysts were expecting EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $8.5 billion.

“We delivered exceptional full-year results in 2011 despite significant market headwinds late in the year,” said DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman. “We remain well-positioned to serve customers and innovate as key markets rebound and global population growth drives new opportunities.”

Areas of strength included the Performance Chemicals business, with revenue growing 12% to $1.9 billion. Agriculture chemical sales increased 8% to $1.3 billion thanks to strong demand in Latin America.

For 2012, management expects EPS to grow 7% to 12% year-over-year to $4.20 to $4.40. Analysts were expecting $4.26.

