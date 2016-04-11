This teen Victoria's Secret model is rumoured to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for many things — his heavily anticipated Oscar acquisition, his rowdy partying habits, and his string of girlfriends.
His latest rumoured girlfriend is a 19-year-old commercial model, according to Page Six.
Chelsey Weimar has modelled for Victoria’s Secret’s younger sister brand, PINK, Page Six has pointed out.
Here’s a look at her life, via her Instagram.
Being a PINK model is a good gig. Those who get to walk the runway for the Fashion Show often end up becoming Angels -- look no further than Taylor Hill and Josephine Skriver as examples.
An insider told Page Six that she went to the famed Nobu in Malibu with DiCaprio, and that she was taking photos from his house.
However, someone close to DiCaprio told Page Six that it just a rumour -- they're not an official item.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.