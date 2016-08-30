People are obsessed with these elaborate shell and flower crowns

Australian florist Chelsea Shiels started making flower crowns to hide a scar on her forehead. Now, she’s got customers around the world covered with ornate, jewel-laden headpieces fit for a mermaid.

Using feathers, crystals, gemstones and seashells, she assembles everything by hand and sells the pieces through her Etsy shop. Her 162,000 Instagram followers eagerly await her latest model.

“I just build it from my brain as I go,” she said. “I never do two designs the same.”

Shiels started making flower crowns to cover a scar she got when she was a baby in addition to her bridal work. chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram 'Flowers worked the best because they were so big,' she said. When her supplier first started giving her seashells, Shiels wasn't sure what to do with them. chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram 'I was like, 'Oh, they're gorgeous, but I don't know how I would use them,'' she said. She played around with them for two years, not showing the designs to anyone for fear of what they would say. chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram When she did finally present what she'd been working on… chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram 'Everybody loved them.' chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram Shiels said she now finds inspiration in the shells themselves. chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram 'When you sort of look at a shell it's completely unique and it's got so many natural tones in it,' she said. 'So it's just pretty much playing with the different shapes and tones and matching them up, and as I look at them I get inspiration and create something.' She enjoys breathing new life into her materials. chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram 'The majority of driveways are made from crushed shells and sand put together,' she said. 'So in my eyes, instead of crushing up the shells to use for concrete and different types of adhesives they're used for, I like to give them their life back again and design them into something beautiful.' The elaborate designs can take up to five days to create and construct, and prices range from $80 to $450 Australian dollars. Most of her customers are American, and wear the crowns for weddings or festivals like Coachella and Burning Man. chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram Some are adorable animals. chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram 'And some people just like to walk around the house in them and take selfies.' chelseasflowercrowns/Instagram

