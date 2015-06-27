Hillary Clinton loves the 'Chelsea's Mum' song that's going viral -- but some are calling it sexist

A cover of “Stacy’s Mum” that supports Hillary Clinton is racking up the views this morning after Clinton herself tweeted it last night — but some people are calling it sexist.

A string quartet called Well-Strung recorded the song, called “Chelsea’s Mum.”

And just like the Fountains of Wayne song it parodies, the chorus of the song is, “Chelsea’s mum has got it going on.”

But there’s one line in particular that seems to be rubbing some people the wrong way.

Here’s the video:

It started to go viral yesterday, but really blew up once Clinton tweeted it herself.

Chelsea Clinton is also a fan.

I couldn’t agree more! Thank you @wellstrungNYC for supporting my mum: http://t.co/g2G5glPfSE

— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 25, 2015

But the repeated use of the refrain “she’s sexy and she’s strong” is prompting some to accuse the band of sexism.

This is sexist right? https://t.co/Kx3R7XVJyK

— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) June 25, 2015

I like the “Chelsea’s Mum” parody by the Hillary campaign, but hearing “sexy” feels diminishing. Or is it just me? http://t.co/7EiTM8664x

— Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) June 26, 2015

Still, tweets in support of the video are outnumbering cries of sexism.

@SethRudetsky @nyblossom Holy Cow!! I can’t stop laughing. Chelsea’s mum will be reverberating in my head ALL freaking day! Bumper stickers?

— mdbmama (@mdbmama) June 25, 2015

Chelsea’s Mum has got it goin’ on [email protected]…which also have it goin’ on https://t.co/NYnz0JeK5Q #ChelseasMom #ReadyforHillary

— Abby Matousek (@AbbyMato) June 25, 2015

Meanwhile, conservative publications seem to be rallying against the song on aesthetic grounds. The National Review summed up their reaction to the video with, “Yeah . . . no. No. No, no, no, no, no, no.”

Well-Strung boldly predicts that Hillary will be, “making history, Madame President she’ll be.”

We’ll see, but in the meantime we’ll definitely have this cover stuck in our heads.

