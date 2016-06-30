Chelsea just beat West Ham, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace to score a £33 million Belgium striker

Kaz Photography / Getty Images Marseilles’ Michy Batshuayi. UK clubs have expressed a lot of interest in the Belgian star.

Belgium international Michy Batshuayi has passed a medical examination with Chelsea FC — ending speculation he could move to West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

It was previously reported that the tumbling value of the pound in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the EU last week could hurt West Ham’s £28.25 million bid on the Marseilles striker because the French side may want more Euros than West Ham could afford.

London clubs Tottenham and Crystal Palace also reportedly bid close to £30 million for the striker.

But it seems Chelsea was happy to meet Marseilles’ £33 million (€40 million) asking price regardless of a decreased purchase power.

Batshuayi is currently playing for Belgium in Euro 2016 and attracted attention from clubs all over the world after scoring 17 goals for Ligue 1 side Marseilles in its last season.

He is best known for his efficient finishes and ability to use both feet when dribbling and shooting. He could compliment Chelsea’s other striker Diego Costa as part of a ruthless attacking pair.

Here is a video of his goal scoring talent:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Belgium plays Wales on Friday, with Batshuayi expected to start. Whoever loses the match will be out of the competition.

Sky Sports says that following the medical Chelsea is hopeful the transfer can be official by the weekend. This would make him the first signing of new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who himself is having a great Euro 2016 coaching Italy to beat Spain in the knockout rounds on Monday.

In other Euro 2016 news, Gareth Southgate has said he does not want to take over the England manager job after Roy Hodgson quit following a disastrous loss to Iceland, according to BBC Five Live. It also added that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was in consideration by the Football Association, but, of course, he would have to leave the Premiership team to do that.

NOW WATCH: The best and worst months to rent an apartment in major US cities



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.