Chelsea FC is on the verge of completing a $300 million splurge of transfers including German football's hottest youngster and a Brazilian icon

Chelsea FC is set to take its summer spending to over $US300 million by signing Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, and Malang Sarr, according to The Telegraph.

The Blues have already spent $US63 million on Timo Werner and $US47 million on Hakim Ziyech, who joined from RB Leipzig and Ajax.

Leicester City’s Chilwell and Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz are both set for medicals this week ahead of $US66 million and $US118 million moves, says The Telegraph.

Silva and Sarr are to join the club on free transfers following their departures from Paris Saint Germain and OGC Nice.

After being banned from transfers last year over rule breaches, Chelsea is taking full advantage of its chance to buy new players again.

According to The Telegraph,Chelsea is closing in on a triple swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, and Paris Saint Germain’s Thiago Silva.

The club is also expected the complete the signing of free agent Malang Sarr, who left OGC Nice at the end of the season, on a five-year deal, according to Telefoot.

Chilwell is scheduled for a medical at Stamford Bridge within the next 48 hours ahead of a $US66 million move, says The Telegraph.

The 23-year-old has been one of the English Premier League’s outstanding fullbacks over the past two seasons, and has cemented himself as the England national team’s first choice at left back.

Silva, 35, is expected to make the move to Chelsea on a free transfer following his contract with PSG expiring. The Telegraph says he will sign an initial 12-month deal.

The Brazilian defender played his last game for PSG in the Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday, after which he said: “It was my last game in Paris. I am sad. I apologise to the fans.

“I thank all the fans for their love. I will return to Paris and this club that I love in another role. [But] I want to play three to four years still, and be part of the Brazil team in the Qatar WorldCup.”

Finally, Havertz will join Chelsea in a club record $US118 million deal following the completion of a medical later this week, according to The Telegraph.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller however told Bild that reports of a deal for the the German international, 21, “nonsense.”

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League last term, and will kick off its new season on September 14 against Brighton.

