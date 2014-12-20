HOUSE OF THE DAY: Stunning Chelsea Townhouse Sells For Nearly 4 Times What Owners Paid Just 3 Years Ago

Bill White, the chairman and CEO of consulting firm Constellations Group, has sold his renovated townhouse in Chelsea for an even $US16.25 million, according to Curbed.

He originally bought the townhouse with his husband Bryan Eure, senior vice president for business development at brokerage firm Willis and Global, for $US4.6 million back in 2012.

Barring renovation costs, that means they made roughly $US11.65 million in just three years.

According to an Instagram post from estate agent Fredrik Eklund (who shared the listing with colleague John Gomes), the townhouse was visited by Barack Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Mark Wahlberg.

An anonymous LLC known as DRGB Y Asociados bought the home, according to property records.

The townhouse has six floors and four bedrooms, and comes with 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Douglas Elliman had the listing.

