HOUSE OF THE DAY: Stunning Chelsea Townhouse Sells For Nearly 4 Times What Owners Paid Just 3 Years Ago

460 West 22nd Street houseCourtesy of Douglas Elliman Real EstateTotally worth $US16 million.

Bill White, the chairman and CEO of consulting firm Constellations Group, has sold his renovated townhouse in Chelsea for an even $US16.25 million, according to Curbed.

He originally bought the townhouse with his husband Bryan Eure, senior vice president for business development at brokerage firm Willis and Global, for $US4.6 million back in 2012.

Barring renovation costs, that means they made roughly $US11.65 million in just three years.

According to an Instagram post from estate agent Fredrik Eklund (who shared the listing with colleague John Gomes), the townhouse was visited by Barack Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Mark Wahlberg.

An anonymous LLC known as DRGB Y Asociados bought the home, according to property records.

The townhouse has six floors and four bedrooms, and comes with 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Douglas Elliman had the listing.

Originally built in 1840, this townhouse in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood went under a multi-million dollar construction.

The house sold for $16 million after the owners bought it for $4.6 million back in 2012.

The townhouse has six floors in total, as well as 5,000 square feet of space.

The kitchen is pristine, with top-of-the-line appliances and views of the backyard.

There's also a lovely breakfast nook close by.

For bigger dinner parties, guests can eat at this lovely table beneath a chandelier.

The living room is decorated flawlessly, and connects to the exterior garden.

The full-floor master suite has a custom walk-in closet, two built-in armoires, and a beautiful fire place.

The master bathroom is covered in Statuary marble, and has heated mosaic floors and a steam shower.

There's also a freestanding tub and the heated toilet even has a built-in bidet.

Whoever bought the house can now make this glass room their own personal study.

And to top it all off, the home also has 6,000 square feet of outdoor space and terraces.

