MTV Tries Making Up For "The Hills" With New Show And A "New Kind Of MTV Heroine" (VIDEO)

Photo: MTV

On Thursday, MTV released a trailer for new show “Chelsea Settles,” promoted as a sort of “anti-The Hills.”It’s really more like “The Hills” meets “True Life” meets “Fat Camp” meets “Made.”



The series chronicles 23-year-old Settles as she travels to Los Angeles with dreams of working in fashion.

The catch? She’s 324-pounds and trying to lose weight.

According to PEOPLE,

“The new reality star will have ‘an opportunity to expand her social life by confronting the social phobias that have been holding her back,’ MTV explains in a press release. ‘[She’ll have a chance] to take control of her weight in an effort to get healthy.'”

So, we’ve gone from Lauren Conrad’s picture-perfect L.A. life to Settles’ struggles.

Looks like MTV is following its tradition of producing programming that swings wildly from one extreme to the other — see: over a decade of the network’s extreme depictions of the high school experience.

The series premieres on October 11.

Watch the trailer below.



(via NYMag.com)

