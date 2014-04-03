LIVE! Chelsea And PSG Are Tied 1-1 After A Controversial Penalty In The Champions League

Tony Manfred
Zlatan ibrahimovicDean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Chelsea is playing PSG in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

It’s 1-1 in the second half after a 3rd-minute goal from Ezequiel Lavezzi and a controversial 26th-minute penalty from Eden Hazard (GIFs below).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paris came in as favourites.

We’ll be here all afternoon with live commentary, GIFs, goal videos, and more (full live-blog below).

Here’s the Lavezzi goal for PSG. John Terry botched the clearance to make it 1-0:

Psg goalFS1

A foul on Thiago Silva drew the controversial penalty. Oscar seems to go down when the ball is away. But it’s close:

PenFS1

Hazard converted the PK to make it 1-1:

Hazard pkFS1

