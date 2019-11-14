Chelsea FC players have to pay $25,000 every time they're late for training, according to a leaked list of the club's fines

Getty/Glyn Kirk Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham report for Chelsea training.

Chelsea FC players are fined $US25,000 every time they are late to training according to a leaked list of the club’s fines.

They are also expected to pay $US650 for every minute that they are late to team meetings, $US1,300 if their phones ring during a meal, and $US6,400 for failing to travel on the team coach.

The strict fines have been imposed and signed off by manager Frank Lampard, The Guardian reports.

The Englishman’s strict regime is working however, with Chelsea currently third in the Premier League and thriving in Europe.

Other fines include $US13,000 for failing to report illness in proper time, and $US3,200 for being late to medical appointments.

Fines are doubled if not paid within two weeks of being issued, with all money going either to charity or towards team activities.

According to The Guardian, the list is real, and has been signed and dated by Lampard.

Chelsea did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

A full list of the reported fines can be seen here:

The Chelsea fines list seems erm, strict. ???????? pic.twitter.com/5vVBsQyN02 — 90min (@90min_Football) November 12, 2019

Lampard’s strict regime at Stamford Bridge appears to be working, with Chelsea having enjoyed a fine start to the new season.

Lampard’s young squad currently sits third in the Premier League table having won eight of its 12 games so far. In the Champions League, it pulled off shock results against both LOSC Lille and AFC Ajax, leaving it on the cusp of qualification to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Fikayo Tomori are just a few of the youngsters who have thrived under the Englishman’s management, while club veterans Willian and Kurt Zouma have also rediscovered their best form.

Chelsea next take on Manchester City on Saturday, November 23, after the conclusion of the international break.

