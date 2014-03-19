One Of The Best Soccer Goalies In The World Has A Crazy New Training Drill

Chelsea will play in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie against Galatasaray on Tuesday. If they win, they will do it with the help of Petr Cech, one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

In preparation for the huge match, Cech showed off a crazy new training drill for a Sky Sports camera that involves three assistants, juggling two soccer balls, and catching tennis balls hit at him from just a few yards away.

This is just another reminder that the best athletes in the world are also some of the hardest working and most innovative outside of the games.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

