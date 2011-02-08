HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy An Incredible Chelsea Townhouse With A Pool In The Living Room For $11 Million

Photo: Courtesy of CORE/easylocum via flickr

This townhouse, located in New York City’s Chelsea neighbourhood, was nicknamed “House of the Millennium,” on a NY1 news segment back in 2008 because of its unique features. And now it’s back on the market for $10.995 million.The 4,650 square feet townhouse has its own swimming pool, a sauna, private roof deck, and a greenhouse. The pool is eight feet deep and located in one of the home’s living rooms.



On top of all the cool features, the townhouse has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

