Step Inside Chelsea Market, The Giant Food Mecca Where Googlers Go When They're Sick Of Free Lunch

Google was one of the first major tech companies to open offices in New York City, fueling what has become a serious tech boom on the East Coast.

And now the internet search giant is expanding its already large footprint in the city, signing on for another 75,000 square feet at Chelsea Market, according to Crain’s New York.

Employees who work in the company’s Chelsea Market space and across the street at Google’s New York headquarters are incredibly lucky. Chelsea Market isn’t your typical office building — its most attractive feature is a massive food market on the first floor, offering high-quality food to tourists and locals alike.

We recently paid a visit to Chelsea Market to get a feel for the scene. We found a lunchtime atmosphere that would be extremely attractive to any company, with food options that are diverse and tasty enough to pull Googlers away from their free lunches.

