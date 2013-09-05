Chelsea Manning Releases Application For Presidential Pardon

Army Private Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, has formally asked for a Presidential pardon.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison after orchestrating the largest leak of classified information in U.S. history.

Today BradleyManning.org released Manning’s application for a presidential pardon, as well as a letter from Manning’s lawyer and a letter from Amnesty International.

In the application Manning writes that the decisions she made “made in 2010 were made out of a concern for my country and the world that we live in,” before comparing the actions of the U.S. government in the days after the 9/11 attacks to McCarthyism and Japanese-American internment camps.

Manning concludes that if her request for a pardon fails, she will serve her “time knowing that sometimes you have to pay a heavy price to live in free society.”

The application is embedded below:

Pardon Request

