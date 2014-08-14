Only These 5 Teams Have A Legitimate Shot To Win The English Premier League This Season

Cork Gaines

The English Premier League returns this week but for 15 of the 20 teams the season may already be over.

Bloomberg Sports has released its 2014-15 projections for all teams in the Premier League.

If we consider 5% as the cutoff for clubs to have any realistic shot, only five teams have a shot at finishing on top of the table, with Manchester City (38.7% to finish first) and Chelsea (38.4%) as the overwhelming favourites.

Meanwhile, seven clubs have at least a 10% chance to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League, including Everton (13.1%), led by American goalkeeper Tim Howard. The other 13 teams all have at least an 8.6% of finishing in the bottom three and being relegated out of the Premier League.

Premier League ProjectedBusinessInsider.com

The projections are “uniquely data-driven and take into account numerous years of performance for each club, supplemented by the additional value that each club gained from the transfer window.”

