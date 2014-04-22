Chelsea Lee James, The Little Australian Cancer Patient Who Won Beyonce's Heart, Has Died

Chelsea Lee James, the little girl with cancer who won Beyonce’s heart, has died.

Chelsea spent East Sunday with her family at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on the water at Newcastle but was taken to John Hunter Children’s hospital in Newcastle where she died on Monday night. She was 15 years old.

She was first diagnosed with a Neuroectodermal tumour on her spine in 2004. Chelsea had undergone extensive surgery, chemotherapy and radiation for the past decade.

Her idol Beyonce pulled her on stage during a concert in Sydney in 2009 and sang to her the hit single Halo.

“I wasn’t expecting it to happen,” Chelsea at the time. “I don’t know how she picked me out of the crowd.”

A Facebook message today on her : “Rip my baby going to miss you every day love your mummy daddy and all the kids xxxx”

