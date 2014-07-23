Here's How Chelsea Handler's Netflix Talk Show Plans To Take Down Late Night TV

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Netflix COO Ted Sarandos hints Chelsea Handler’s talk show will not launch late at night.

At the end of March, it was announced Chelsea Handler will leave her late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” at E! after eight years.

Less than three months later, she signed a deal with Netflix to air a stand-up comedy performance in October, film four “docu-comedy” specials for the streaming service for 2015, and launch a talk show the following year.

Unlike Netflix’s other original series, Handler’s new talk show will be the first program to be released during a specific time block. Other than that, no one really knows much about how the late-night host’s new show will work online.

During Tuesday’s Q2 earnings call for the company, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos gave a better idea of what a Chelsea Handler talk show on Netflix will be like. Specifically, he noted the series will take into account the way people watch late-night TV today which is often after the show airs in the evening.

“People are not watching scripted programming the way they used to. They’re also not watching these late-night talk shows the way they used to, meaning they’re not watching them at 11:30. They’re watching them days, weeks, sometimes months later online or on stacked episodes on DVR. So what we are hoping to do with Chelsea and her team is create a show that’s built closer to the way people are going to watch it, the way we had done with serialized dramas where we to took out the commercial breaks and the cliffhangers and really produce it for the way people watch. And we’ve got a lot of time between now and then to work through all the format details. Chelsea is incredibly excited and we’re really excited about her brand and we think it’s going to be great for us.”

