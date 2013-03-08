Chelsea Handler's Hilarious Theory On Taylor Swift's Love Life

Photo: YouTube

Chelsea Handler appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday night where she revealed her theory on Taylor Swift’s multitide of relationships.The conversation was prompted when Cohen asked Handler which team she was on in the current Swift vs. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler feud after the singer recently said “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women” in response to a joke the comedic duo made during the Golden Globes.



“I think [Swift’s] was a bold statement, but I’m not on anyone’s side because I just don’t care enough,” Handler told Cohen.

“I like that she’s being that vociferous about something that she thinks they were out to get her and they were clearly making a joke just about her demeanor, which is embarrassing. I mean, she’s just dated so many men,” Handler added.

The “Chelsea Lately” host went on to explain, “My theory about Taylor Swift is that she’s a virgin, that everyone breaks up with her because they date her for two weeks and she’s like, ‘I’m not gonna do it.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, well, forget it. Then I don’t want to date you.'”

Handler continues, “And they think they’re gonna have sex with her… every guy thinks they’re going to devirginize her, and they’re not. She’s never going to get devirginized, ever, ever, ever, ever.”

Watch the quick interview below:



