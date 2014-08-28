Chelsea Handler's Final E! Show Draws Tons Of A-List Stars

Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, and Mary McCormack all appeared on Chelsea Handler’s final “Chelsea Lately” episode Tuesday night on E! to bid adieu to their late-night host friend.

But it wasn’t just a goodbye after seven years on the air, it was also an intervention.

McCormack, an actress and Handler’s BFF, started by joking about that the comedian’s move to Netflix is code for rehab:

“I urge you to get help. So if you have to tell the world that you’re ‘going to Netflix’ for a little while, I think everyone supports you and everyone will understand. Netflix is a wonderful facility where you will be able to get all the help you need. So, if you want, Jen, Sandy, and I have arranged a plane to take you to Netflix as soon as the show wraps tonight.”

Jennifer Aniston followed up by exclaiming:

“Chelsea, you steal everything I do! I went to Cabo, you went to Cabo. I introduce you to my yoga teacher, you stole my yoga teacher! I got a knee injury, you got a knee injury. I cut my hair, you cut your hair.”

Then it was Sandra Bullock’s turn for the friend intervention:

“After you made me clean out your office today, I came across some items that both horrified and made me concerned for your overall well being. I found these lesbian boots… just stop teasing the lesbian community and let them fly free. Another thing I found? Steroids! Chelsea, aren’t you masculine enough?!”

“You’re not funny, you’re not hip,” Bullock continued, “but there was one point in your life when you were somewhat cool back in the day but you kind of blew that one…

And I’m talking about when you let this guy go!”

Handler looked genuinely surprised and happy to see her ex-boyfriend, rapper 50 Cent.

Celebrities Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Justin Theroux, and others also stopped by Handler’s final E! show.

They all sang a “Heal The World”-type farewell to the late-night host. Here’s all of the stars who participated:

Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, Miley Cyrus, 50 Cent, Justin Theroux, Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Joe Manganiello, Leah Remini, Selena Gomez, Gerard Butler, Minnie Driver, Kristen Chenoweth, Trace Adkins, Avril Lavigne, James Van Der Beek, Rachel Bilson, Mary McCormack, Kelly Osbourne, Helen Hunt, Sheila E, Richard Marx, Kathryn Hahn, Johnny Knoxville, Tim Gunn, Anna Faris, Gabriel Iglesias, Chloe Grace Moretz, Buzz Aldrin, Sammy Hagar, Vanessa Hudgens, Sophia Bush, Jenny & Jason Biggs, Allison Janney, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Nealon, Marlee Matlin, Leann Rimes, Diablo Cody, Josh Gad, David Hasselhoff, Kate Flannery, Dave Grohl, T.J. Miller, Nev Schulman, Ron Funches, Joel McHale, Alanis Morissette and more.

Ellen DeGeneres even made a funny cameo confronting Handler about why she was never invited on the show.

After the show, Handler posted to Instagram this photo with the caption, “It’s over.”

Handler is leaving E! for a $10 million Netflix deal that includes a stand up special in October, four “docu-comedies,” and a 2016 talk show.

