Chelsea Handler Wants To Go Topless But Instagram Won't Let Her

Chelsea Handler wants to take it all off, but Instagram is putting a hard stop to the comedian’s efforts.

Now Handler is convinced: the popular photo-sharing app is sexist.

It all began when Handler decided to ‘gram a photo of herself topless while riding a horse, a la the now infamous photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a horse sans shirt.

She posted the photo, which stayed up for 30 minutes before being removed by Instagram, which said Handler had violated the app’s terms of service.

MSNBC reports,

Handler responded by posting the photo twice more, and both times Instagram responded by swiftly removing the photo. In the captions, Handler wrote, “If a man posts a photo of his nipples, it’s ok, but not a woman? Are we in 1825?”And then later, “If Instagram takes this down again, you’re saying Vladimir Putin has more 1st amendment rights than I do.”

Handler decided to take her plight to Twitter, tweeting the photo with the caption:”Taking this down is sexist. I have every right to show I have a better body than Putin.”

You can now find my dogs and my breasts on Twitter only where my followers have the right to choose… http://t.co/mt4fcOfLEL

— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 31, 2014

