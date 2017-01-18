Chelsea Handler explains why she's leading a march against 'predator-in-chief' Trump

Chelsea Handler says she’s leading a march against President-elect Donald Trump to protest his stance on women’s rights and health inititatives.

“Women are under a right-wing political assault,” Handler wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, “and I intend to fight back with all my might against a Republican president, a Republican Congress, and the radical, religious right who are drooling to defund Planned Parenthood health services nationwide.”

The Netflix talk show host, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, will lead the march in Park City, Utah, on January 21 during the Sundance Film Festival. As it’s the most important film festival in the United States, coverage of the protest march will benefit from the many celebrities and media in attendance.

There will also be womens’ rights marches in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and internationally.

With Trump as president and Republican majorities in the House and Senate, Planned Parenthood and its supporters acknowledge that the potential for defunding it has a better chance now and have been preparing for the fight.

“Let’s teach our Predator-in-Chief a lesson that he can’t do anything he wants, and that he can’t trample all over the rights of America’s 162 million women and girls,” Handler said.

Handler points out that men should join the protest as they’re also helped by Planned Parenthood, which provides services ranging from colon, prostate, and testicular cancer screenings to STD testing and treatment to men.

“There is a movement happening,” she wrote. “There is a groundswell of passion and conviction rising among women and men. We have an opportunity right now to stand together and use our voices to fight for the very rights women fought for and won years ago.”

Read Handler’s full guest column about the womens’ rights march at The Hollywood Reporter.

