Chelsea Handler Stands By Her Decision To Have An Abortion At Age 16

Chelsea Handler tells Rosie O’Donnell she has no regrets over her teenage abortion.

Photo: OWN / AOL

Funny lady Chelsea Handler turned serious when she opened up about her abortion at age 16 to Rosie O’Donnell this week. The “Are You There, Chelsea?” star discussed how it was the right decision for her during her teenage years in an interview on “The Rosie Show.“



“I was so delusional,” Handler told O’Donnell. “I was like, I’m ready for a baby,”

Despite originally being ecstatic about becoming a mum, Handler revealed her parents convinced her the pregnancy might not be the best idea, and ultimately led to her decision to terminate the pregnancy.

“I was trying to argue with them and they were like, ‘You’re throwing your entire life away,'” Handler said.”‘You’re supposed to create a life for yourself…and we’re certainly not going to raise it for you.'”

O’Donnell brought up the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion mentioning how it ruined others’ lives; however, Handler, who’s now 36, stands by her decision without regrets, admitting she “wouldn’t be a good mother.”

“You should do whatever you want with your body, and you shouldn’t let anyone tell you what to do,” Handler said. “It’s your decision. I have no regrets at all.”

