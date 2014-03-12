Chelsea Handler Rips Piers Morgan As 'Terrible Interviewer' On Live TV

Talk show hosts Piers Morgan and Chelsea Handler got into an epic blowout on “Piers Morgan Live” on Monday.

After Morgan spent the commercial break tweeting from his phone, noticeably irritated guest Handler slammed Morgan as “a terrible interviewer” and said “maybe that’s why your job is coming to an end,” about the recently canceled show.

It got ugly. Here’s the exchange:

Piers Morgan: “How do you spend your life when you’re not working?”

Chelsea Handler: “Well I have to come here and tolerate this nonsense.”

PM: “You tweet very amusingly.”

CH: “I wish you did. I want your viewers to know that in the middle of the commercial break — I mean, you can’t even pay attention for 60 seconds. You’re a terrible interviewer.”

PM: “Well, you just weren’t keeping my attention.”

CH: “That’s not my problem, this is your show and you have to pay attention to the guests that you invited on your show.”

PM: “If they’re interesting enough.”

CH: “Listen, it doesn’t matter how interesting I am, you signed up for this job.”

PM: “Of course it does!”

CH: “Well maybe that’s why your job is coming to an end.”

See how Piers Morgan reacted below. The whole thing is seriously uncomfortable.

