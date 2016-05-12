Chelsea Handler got a pop quiz from the US Secretary of Education and did pretty well

Netflix US Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. quizzed Chelsea Handler on Netflix talk show ‘Chelsea.’

When Chelsea Handler wants to hammer home a message, the Netflix talk show host goes straight to the top.

On Wednesday morning, US Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. appeared on the first episode of Netflix’s “Chelsea” to administer a pop quiz for her.

Handler brought him on to help explain the premise of her new show, the premiere episode which is appropriately titled “Appetite for Instruction.”

“I believe we should never stop learning,” Handler began the show, which tapes in front of a studio audience. “And I recognise the irony of me saying that, since I accidentally missed a few days of high school, and then all of college. But I’ve still accomplished a lot since not finishing my education.”

She then jokingly listed her many accomplishments, which included appearing in movies, having her talk shows, passing a breathalyzer, failing a breathalyzer, and having been arrested.

As part of the overall episode theme, Handler had rapper Pitbull on to discuss the charter school he opened, and interviewed Drew Barrymore about being open to learning from even the toughest situations, such as her current divorce.

But Handler really wanted to drive home her theme by having the the US Secretary of Education give her a pop quiz to find what she called her “baseline.”

“In the sense of commitment, because I’m committed to learning more, and educating myself so I can be a responsible human individual, I want to see what my baseline is starting the show,” Handler said.

King also agreed to come back and check in on her progress. He asked her questions from subjects like government, history, and geography. She didn’t do too badly, though he may have thrown her some softballs and a few hints.

“You know I’m f—ing smarter than I thought,” she exclaimed after getting a question about the three branches of government right.

You can judge for yourself how Handler did by watching the clip below.





