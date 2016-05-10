Chelsea Handler impersonates Oprah and bashes Donald Trump in new trailer for her Netflix talk show

‘Chelsea’/Netflix Chelsea Handler carries a Donald Trump pinata on her new Netflix talk show.

Chelsea Handler is going global for her new talk show premiering on Netflix on Wednesday.

Titled simply “Chelsea,” the show released a new trailer on Monday. In it, Handler goes international and immerses herself in local culture in her search for knowledge.

“I’m treating this show like the college education I forgot to get,” Handler says in a voiceover.

She interacts with different people she encounters in her travels to Russia, Japan, and Mexico. But she also takes chances to expose them to American culture.

“I have a show on Netflix. My name is Oprah,” Handler tells bystanders on the street in what’s presumably Russia. And when they struggle with saying what Oprah Winfrey’s race is, Handler says, “Oh, no, you can say black. It’s fine.”

The show also takes her across the US where the election is ripe conversation. In one instance, she introduces a Donald Trump pinata, which quickly turns to pieces as local children hit it with wooden sticks.

The show will post 30-minute episodes on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays starting this week. Once posted, the episodes will be permanently available to stream by Netflix members in at least 190 countries.

Previously, Handler ended her E! talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” in August 2014 after inking a multi-layered deal with Netflix. It included a stand-up special, a documentary series, and the streaming company’s first talk show.

Watch the new trailer below:

???? @Chelseashow, an all new talk show from @ChelseaHandler, coming to the world this Wednesday.https://t.co/R32xIS8MH2

— Netflix US (@netflix) May 9, 2016





