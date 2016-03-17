Chelsea Handler finally shared details about what to expect from her new Netflix talk show

Chelsea Handler has finally revealed some details surrounding her much-anticipated new talk show for Netflix.

In a handwritten note to herself posted to the comedian’s social-media accounts, Handler said that the still-untitled show will post 30-minute episodes on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday starting May 11.

“This is your new show schedule,” she wrote, “so if you’re thinking about having a baby — don’t.”

The show will have a travel component and will involve interviews with “respected public figures.” She shared her top three dream guests: Michelle Obama, the Pope, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s maid.

Once posted, the episodes will be permanently available to stream by Netflix members in at least 190 countries.

“So, remember to keep a deeper, more culturally sensitive perspective,” she wrote, “especially toward the Germans. They’re still touchy about everything they did.”

Handler ended her E! talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” in August 2014 after inking a multi-layered deal with Netflix. It included a stand-up special, a documentary series, and the streaming company’s first talk show.

“You wanted a new show, you got it,” she said in the note. “You wanted to be on Netflix, you are. You wanted to spread your wings, now fly, b—h.”

PostbyChelsea Handler.

As for the show’s title, Handler is taking suggestions from fans:

The most popular title is by @fhaid. What else you got? @netflix pic.twitter.com/wP973t55f6

— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 15, 2016

The comedian has been very clear that she wants to take on more serious topics, instead of just pure pop-culture and celebrity fodder as she did on E!’s “Chelsea Lately.”

“If I was going to continue working in this industry, I knew I had to do something outside the box to keep myself interested,” Handler previously said of the Netflix deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.