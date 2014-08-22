Chelsea Handler Is Reportedly Making $US10 Million For New Netflix Deal

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Chelsea Handler is reportedly being paid $US10 million by Netflix for a series of comedy specials and a new late-night show.

It pays to head to online television.

TV Guide released its annual salary list revealing how much TV’s top stars earn.

According to the five-page report, Chelsea Handler will be making a whopping $US10 million for her new Netflix deal.

Handler’s Netflix deal comprises of a talk show which is expected to be the online service’s first foray into scheduled programming, a stand-up comedy performance in October, and four “docu-comedy” specials in 2015.

Last year, TV Guide reported Handler’s salary for E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” at $8 million. In 2012, the New York Post named Handler one of the most overpaid TV stars estimating her paycheck at $US12 million per year.

The $US10 million tag would be in line with the salaries of network late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon ($11 million) and Jimmy Kimmel ($10 million).

Meanwhile, TV Guide reports late-night host John Oliver makes $US2 million for his weekly HBO series, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

You can check out more salaries from TV Guide’s salary issue here.

