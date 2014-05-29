Chelsea Handler Leaving E! Talk Show In August

E! Entertainment/’Chelsea Lately’ Chelsea Handler will officially be leaving the E! network on August 26.

“Chelsea Lately” host Chelsea Handler will officially be leaving the E! network on August 26.

“I myself am more surprised than anyone that I was able to hold down a job for seven years, and it was a fantastic seven years,” said Handler, in a prepared statement. “I will always look back at my time on E! as most people look back at their time in college. I’m glad I went.”

The late night host’s departure, which comes ahead of her contract being up at the end of the year, marks the first time the time slot will be without a female-led talk show in seven years.

“We are very proud of ‘Chelsea Lately’s’ long-running success and the unique space that the series carved out in late night television,” said Suzanne Kolb, president of the network, in a statement.

But Handler has been increasingly vocal about her desire to leave E! Entertainment.

While on Howard Stern’s radio show in March, Handler called E! “a sad, sad place to live,” adding, “They don’t know what they’re doing. They have no ideas. It’s a failure.”

Handler said on Stern’s show that she may want to change mediums to a forum like Netflix, which could be a good move considering her no holds barred sense of humour.

In the meantime, “Chelsea Lately” will continue to run original episodes until its finale.

E! tells Variety that the last month of the show will feature special guests and special episodes.

Starting August 27, an updated version of E! News will air in the network’s 11 p.m. timeslot.

