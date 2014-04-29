Chelsea Handler In Talks For A Show On Netflix

E! Entertainment/’Chelsea Lately’ Chelsea Handler (right) interviews Lauren Conrad on her E! show ‘Chelsea Lately.’

After Chelsea Handler called E! Entertainment “a

sad place to live” and a “failure” while on “The Howard Stern Show” last month, the “Chelsea Lately” host has made it clear she won’t renew her contract with the network when it is up at the end of the year.

Handler’s new manager, Irving Azoff, has since said that the comedian has “7 suitors” lined up, but that she would likely leave television and head to radio or another digital service.

Cue Netflix.

On Sunday, The New York Post reported that “Handler has a deal with Netflix, but the format is to be decided,” according to a source close to the talks.

A Variety source also familiar with the talks corroborated the Post story, and said that Handler’s pact with Netflix is a “done deal.” Another source, however, cautioned that as of last week the talks were early and that nothing official had been signed.

When Handler appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show in March, she said that after she leaves E! she would be interested in coming to an outlet like Netflix. At the time, Netflix denied it was in talks with the E! late-night host.

While Netflix currently doesn’t have any live programming along the lines of a talk show, the company is ramping up its comedy slate.

The streaming video giant recently acquired comedy specials from Aziz Ansari and Russell Peters, signed a deal for a half-hour comedy series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and

Ricky Gervais’ “Derek” returns for a second season May 30.

Reps for Handler and Netflix declined to comment.

