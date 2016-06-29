Chelsea Handler reveals she had two abortions as a teen in a powerful essay

Chelsea Handler had two abortions at age 16, the comedienne revealed in a powerful essay for Playboy.

The talk show host wrote that she was able to get two safe abortions from Planned Parenthood during both of her unplanned pregnancies, and that she’s grateful she was able to get an abortion legally without risking her health.

“Like millions of women, I can live my life without an unplanned child born out of an unhealthy relationship because of Roe v. Wade,” Handler wrote. “It’s infuriating to hear politicians make bogus promises about overturning this ruling that has protected us for more than 40 years.”

Handler, who currently hosts Netflix’s first original talk show “Chelsea,” became pregnant, both times, after having unprotected sex with her then-boyfriend.

When she first found out she was pregnant, she thought about keeping the child — “Why not? I can have a baby. Maybe I’ll have twins and give them rhyming names!” she wrote — but her parents took her to Planned Parenthood, which she said was a relief.

The second time she became pregnant, in the same year, she had to scrape together the $230 for the procedure herself.

“Getting unintentionally pregnant more than once is irresponsible, but it’s still necessary to make a thoughtful decision. We all make mistakes all the time. I happened to fuck up twice at the age of 16,” Handler wrote.

The talk show host said at least five states (Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming) only have one abortion clinic left within their borers, due to politicians trying to find ways to subvert Roe v. Wade and restricting access for women.

However, she doesn’t think that Roe v. Wade is in danger. “We’re too far ahead of the game. Once you go forward in history, you don’t go backward,” Handler wrote.

With 7.3 billion people on the planet, people should who carefully decides not to become a parent should be “applauded” for making an informed and sustainable decision, the comedienne said.

“I’d love for somebody to try to tell me what to do with my body. I dare them,” she wrote.

