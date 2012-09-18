Chelsea Handler Gets 7-Figure Deal To Pen '50 Shades' Parody Book—Here's Today's Buzz

- Chelsea Handler will get a seven-figure deal to write a parody of popular “50 Shades of Grey” titled “50 Shades of Chartreuse: This Time It’s Personal” scheduled to hit bookshelves in October 2013. At the same time, Handler will move her E! talk show to a new, much larger Universal studio space as part of a $25 million deal to extend “Chelsea Lately” on E! until 2014.
- A copyright suit against James Cameron and Fox has been dismissed after the U.S. District court ruled “Bats And Butterflies” is a children’s story with a simple protagonist, while “Avatar” is “a more complex story about a conflicted protagonist.”
- After he finishes shooting “The Hunger Games,” actor Philip Seymour Hoffman will go behind the scenes to direct “Ezekiel Moss” about an imaginative youngster and “a mysterious drifter who may have the ability to communicate with the dead” during the Great Depression.
- National Geographic Society President Tim Kelly will depart at year’s end after three decades with the company.
- Annie Lennox gets married for the third time—to Dr. Mitch Besser, a gynecologist who founded mothers2mothers, a private organisation based in Africa that is dedicated to reducing mother-to-child HIV transmission.
- Celebrity roundup: Blake Lively shows off her massive light pink diamond wedding ring, Amber Rose bares her baby bump, 46-year-old Halle Berry flaunts her bikini body, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis can’t stop making out, and Amanda Bynes’ downward spiral continues as she locks herself in a dressing room.
