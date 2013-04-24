Chelsea Handler Defends Reese Witherspoon's Arrest: 'It's Not A Big Deal'

Reese Witherspoon may be “embarrassed” of her disorderly conduct arrest, but her good friend Chelsea Handler thinks it’s “not that big of a deal.”



“She’s doing fine, she was just trying to protect her husband,” Handler told “Entertainment Tonight” at the E! Upfronts on Monday. “Everybody makes mistakes it’s not a big deal.”

And Handler would know how Witherspoon is doing, as the E! late night host met up with the actress just two days after her arrest.

The pals dined with Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, and Cameron Diaz at New York City’s Greenwich Hotel following a screening of her new movie, “Mud.”

“Nobody was drunk — it was pretty tame,” an Us Weekly source says of the group, who sipped on San Pellegrino instead. “They all seemed really happy. There was no indication that there was anything wrong.”

Watch Handler defend her friend below:



David Spade is also weighing in on the Witherspoon drama, telling TMZ last night: “If you have to explain to someone you’re famous, then you’re technically not that famous.”

